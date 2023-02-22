AU health official hails China-Africa cooperation, calling for deepening ties

Xinhua) February 22, 2023

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- African Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development Minata Samate Cessouma has commended the China-Africa partnership, with particular emphasis on fruitful cooperation in the health sector.

"China is a big partner for Africa, and our wish is to continue this cooperation with China; to exchange experience with them and to see how we can achieve our aspiration, the Agenda 2063 - the Africa We Want," Samate Cessouma told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The AU health commissioner called on strengthening the China-Africa and China-African Union cooperation with the help of cooperation platforms including the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

"The cooperation between China and Africa and between China and the African Union Commission is very important; and important for me as commissioner in charge of health in the African Union Commission," Samate Cessouma said. "I would like to say thank you to China for the cooperation we have with China. As you know, we have FOCAC with China, and this is the occasion to strengthen cooperation between Africa and China."

Samate Cessouma underscored the partnership with China as important in the African Union's quest to realize the continent's socioeconomic development aspirations.

The AU health commissioner, in particular, singled out Sino-African cooperation in the health sector, as she underscored cooperation with China helps reinforce the capacity of the health sector in Africa.

"As you know health is important for all, especially for Africa, because we have a weakness in our health systems and having a partner like China accompanying us to reinforce the capacity to train our people," she said.

Samate Cessouma also commended China's support to Africa in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With regard to COVID-19, we appreciate China's contribution to help our member states. I remember when COVID-19 started, it was difficult for Africa, but we have the cooperation and support of China and we appreciate that," she said.

