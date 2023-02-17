19th Chinese medical team dispatches to Central African Republic

Xinhua) 16:57, February 17, 2023

Xu Yan, a member of the 19th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic, prepares medical equipment at a hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023. The 19th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic arrived in the country in June 2022. Since then, team members have been on China's international medical aid mission here, providing services for local people. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Guo Jianwei, a member of the 19th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic, takes blood samples from a patient for examination at the Hospital of Friendship in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023.

Xu Yan, a member of the 19th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic, change a wound dressing for a patient at a hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023.

Wang Xiaoqin, a member of the 19th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic, informs a patient of the medicine dosage at the Hospital of Friendship in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 14, 2023.

Wang Jia (R), a member of the 19th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic, examines a patient at the Hospital of Friendship in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 14, 2023.

Members of the 19th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic pose for a group photo in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 14, 2023.

Zhang Youmei, a member of the 19th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic, examines a patient at the Hospital of Friendship in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023.

Members of the 19th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic Wang Baoxiang (L), Wang Jia (R) and Xu Yan work at the Hospital of Friendship in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 14, 2023.

