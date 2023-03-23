Home>>
Jieqiong in Russia| Quick review of Xi's state visit to Russia
(People's Daily App) 16:52, March 23, 2023
Click the video for a quick wrap-up by People's Daily reporter He Jieqiong of President Xi Jinping's three-day state visit to Russia, featuring highlights from his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials in Moscow.
(Produced by He Jieqiong, Liang Peiyu, Di Jingyuan, Weng Qiyu and Xie Yahong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinhua issues Russian version of research report on Xi Jinping's Economic Thought
- Understanding Xi's quotes on building a community with a shared future for mankind
- Xi extends condolences to Malawi, Mozambique over deadly tropical cyclone
- Xi Story: Resolute efforts at protecting China's mother rivers
- Xi's Quotes | The reason why young people are happy is because they have a future
- Quotes from Xi: Young people should avoid staying up late
- Interview: World's future lies in working together and sharing, British politician says
- Xi meets Putin in Moscow
- Xi's Russia trips over the years
- Xi says China will continue to play constructive role in promoting political settlement of Ukraine crisis
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.