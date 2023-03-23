Jieqiong in Russia| Quick review of Xi's state visit to Russia

(People's Daily App) 16:52, March 23, 2023

Click the video for a quick wrap-up by People's Daily reporter He Jieqiong of President Xi Jinping's three-day state visit to Russia, featuring highlights from his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials in Moscow.

(Produced by He Jieqiong, Liang Peiyu, Di Jingyuan, Weng Qiyu and Xie Yahong)

