Quotes from Xi: Young people should avoid staying up late
(People's Daily App) 14:55, March 21, 2023
World Sleep Day is observed on March 21 in China to remind people of the importance of getting enough sleep. President Xi Jinping, when sharing his own experiences, once advised young people not to rush in realizing their dreams and avoid staying up late.
