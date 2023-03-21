Languages

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

President Xi Jinping arrives in Russia for state visit

(People's Daily App) 08:53, March 21, 2023

President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow on Monday afternoon and is greeted by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and senior Russian officials at the airport.

