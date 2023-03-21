Languages

Archive

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Home>>

Xi meets Putin in Moscow

(People's Daily App) 13:45, March 21, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had an in-depth and candid exchange on China-Russia relations and issues of mutual interest at the Kremlin on his arrival in Moscow on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories