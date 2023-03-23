Xi extends condolences to Malawi, Mozambique over deadly tropical cyclone

Xinhua) 10:09, March 23, 2023

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has respectively extended his condolences to President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera and President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi over the deadly tropical cyclone hitting the two countries.

In his messages sent on Monday, Xi said he was saddened to learn that Tropical Cyclone Freddy has caused heavy casualties and property losses in Malawi and Mozambique.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he extended deep condolences for those killed in the disaster and offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

The Chinese president also expressed his belief that both countries are sure to overcome the disaster and rebuild their homeland.

