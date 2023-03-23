44th Bangkok Int'l Motor Show kicks off
Visitors look at a NETA S produced by Chinese electric carmaker Hozon Auto during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
People visit the booth of MG Motor during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Visitors look at a BYD Dolphin during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
People visit the booth of MG Motor during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Visitors look at an ORA Good Cat GT during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Visitors look at a NETA V produced by Chinese electric carmaker Hozon Auto during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A visitor looks at a NETA S produced by Chinese electric carmaker Hozon Auto during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Visitors take selfies in a Denza D9 MPV during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Visitors look at a BYD Frigate 07 SUV during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A visitor takes photos of a GWM Tank 500 SUV during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles soar 37.3 pct in February
- Chinese automaker JAC's sales, exports surge in February
- Chinese province sees auto exports surge via China-Europe freight train service
- Vietnamese automaker joins Chinese partner to tap local mini-EV market
- Toyota to recall 22,965 imported Lexus cars in China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.