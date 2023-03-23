44th Bangkok Int'l Motor Show kicks off

Xinhua) 16:48, March 23, 2023

Visitors look at a NETA S produced by Chinese electric carmaker Hozon Auto during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

People visit the booth of MG Motor during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Visitors look at a BYD Dolphin during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

People visit the booth of MG Motor during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Visitors look at an ORA Good Cat GT during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Visitors look at a NETA V produced by Chinese electric carmaker Hozon Auto during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A visitor looks at a NETA S produced by Chinese electric carmaker Hozon Auto during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Visitors take selfies in a Denza D9 MPV during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Visitors look at a BYD Frigate 07 SUV during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A visitor takes photos of a GWM Tank 500 SUV during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2023. The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until April 2. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

