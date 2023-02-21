Toyota to recall 22,965 imported Lexus cars in China

Xinhua) 10:36, February 21, 2023

A visitor looks at a car at the booth of Toyota at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022.(Xinhua/Li Jing)

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Japanese automaker Toyota started to recall Lexus imported cars from the Chinese market over safety concerns, China's top quality watchdog said Monday.

Filed by Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd., the recall involves 22,965 imported Lexus GS, IS, RC, and RC F models, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on its official website.

A total of 9,498 imported Lexus GS 250, GS 300, GS 350, GS 300h, and GS 450h models produced between Sept. 28, 2011 and Aug. 22, 2018; 12,527 imported Lexus IS 250 and IS 300 models produced between Oct. 25, 2012 and Aug. 10, 2018; 884 imported Lexus RC 300 model cars produced between Oct. 2, 2015 and Aug. 2, 2018; 56 imported Lexus RC F model cars produced between Sept. 29, 2014 and Sept. 6, 2017 will be recalled, according to the statement.

The fuel tank vent pipe shell may crack due to the improper shape of its upper part and lead to oil leakage, bringing about safety dangers and unreasonable discharge hazards.

The company said it will replace defective parts for the affected vehicles free of charge.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)