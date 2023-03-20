Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles soar 37.3 pct in February

Xinhua) 11:09, March 20, 2023

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles continued to log rapid expansion in February and further increased their market share, industry data shows.

Last month, 873,000 domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold in China, surging 37.3 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The domestic market share of these vehicles was 52.8 percent in this period, up 10.1 percentage points from a year ago.

During the first two months of 2023, sales of domestic-brand passenger vehicles topped 1.63 million units in China, with their market share up 7.6 percentage points year on year to 52.3 percent, the data also revealed.

