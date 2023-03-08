Chinese automaker JAC's sales, exports surge in February

Xinhua) 15:04, March 08, 2023

HEFEI, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (JAC) has reported a year-on-year increase of 41.57 percent in sales for the month of February.

Last month, JAC sold a total of 49,700 vehicles, among which 15,700 were exported, marking a staggering increase of over 171 percent year on year, according to the company.

JAC's booming business was highlighted by a major delivery ceremony held on Feb. 27, with a shipment of 3,000 vehicles exported to the United Arab Emirates. By September, a total of 10,000 vehicles will be delivered to the United Arab Emirates, according to the contract.

JAC had exported more than 800,000 vehicles to over 130 countries and regions by the end of 2022. About 80 percent of JAC's exports went to Belt and Road countries.

