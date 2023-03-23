Home>>
ASEAN secretary-general to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:42, March 23, 2023
BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn will pay an official visit to China from March 24 to 29, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Thursday.
During the visit, Kao Kim Hourn will also attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023, said Wang.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's recovery to boost ASEAN economic growth, says Thai official
- ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 concludes in Indonesia
- Chairing ASEAN, Indonesia pushes for more concrete cooperation: FM
- Trips to ASEAN countries heat up among Chinese travelers
- Land-sea trade corridor sees special Spring Festival cargo train
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.