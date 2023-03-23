ASEAN secretary-general to visit China

Xinhua) 16:42, March 23, 2023

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn will pay an official visit to China from March 24 to 29, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Thursday.

During the visit, Kao Kim Hourn will also attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023, said Wang.

