ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 concludes in Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:44, February 06, 2023

Tourists visit the Prambanan temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 4, 2023. The four-day ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 concluded here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Media professionals register at the venue of the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Feb. 2, 2023. The four-day ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 concluded here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on Feb. 3, 2023 shows the venue of the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The four-day ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 concluded here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

