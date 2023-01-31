Chairing ASEAN, Indonesia pushes for more concrete cooperation: FM
JAKARTA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- As the 2023 ASEAN chair, Indonesia has aimed to push for more concrete and inclusive cooperation among countries in the region, said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Monday.
"We want to show the world that ASEAN is relevant and important for all regions and countries across the globe. Besides, we should be confident because the economy in Southeast Asia will still be more stable and grow faster than the global economy," Marsudi said in a hearing with the country's parliament in Jakarta on Monday.
Marsudi said during its ASEAN chairmanship, Indonesia would hold a flagship event that would discuss the creative economy, digital economy for sustainable development goals, infrastructure development, as well as inclusive business and investment.
"We want ASEAN to uphold the principle of development inclusiveness so that no country would feel excluded or left behind, because such insecurity can trigger or maintain rivalry among countries in the region," Marsudi said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo kicked off on Sunday the country's 2023 ASEAN chairmanship, with the theme of "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth."
Widodo suggested that Indonesia, as Southeast Asia's largest economy, should foster initiatives and concrete steps to solve crucial regional issues and lead member states to contribute to the world amid the current challenging situation.
ASEAN will continue to maintain economic growth, peace and stability in the region, Widodo said.
