6 dead in SW China coal mine accident

Xinhua) 13:00, March 22, 2023

GUIYANG, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Six people have been confirmed dead in a coal mine accident in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

The accident, believed to be coal and gas outburst, occurred Sunday morning in a coal mine under construction in the town of Guli, Qianxi City of Guizhou, trapping five people underground, according to the municipal government of Qianxi.

One individual died on the way to hospital after the accident, while the five trapped were found without vital signs after rescue ended early Tuesday morning.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.

