China orders safety inspection of 32,000 non-coal mines

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's National Mine Safety Administration has ordered a comprehensive inspection of the country's non-coal mines to forestall major accidents.

According to a directive issued recently by the administration, the campaign will last till the end of March, with efforts focusing on preventing the occurrence of severe accidents including collapses in mined-out areas and explosions.

Non-coal mine enterprises failing to comply with rectification orders despite repeated prohibitions will be named and shamed and face penalties imposed through inter-departmental coordination.

In recent years, the workplace safety situation of mines in China has been steadily improving. But the sector still faces safety risks given the huge number of scattered mines, many of which are small and ill-equipped, according to an official with the safety watchdog.

At present, there are 32,000 non-coal mines in the country, 86.4 percent of which are small. Most of these mines are backward in technology and equipment, with undertrained staff and poor safety management, the official said.