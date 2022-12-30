Chinese state councilor stresses intelligent construction, safe development of mines
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong on Thursday urged efforts to accelerate the construction of intelligent mines and their safe development.
At a national video conference on intelligent and safe development of mines, Wang stressed putting people first, promoting development and ensuring safety of mines with the support of science and technology, as well as advancing safe and high-quality development of the mining sector.
Local authorities and enterprises should accelerate intelligent construction at disaster-hit mines and non-coal mines, and comprehensively improve the ability in intelligent prevention and control of safety risks as well as supervision and management, Wang said.
At the end of the year, all efforts should be made to ensure workplace safety in key industries and areas, resolutely prevent and contain major accidents, and effectively protect people's lives and property, he said.
