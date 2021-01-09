China sees no major coal mine gas explosions in 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China saw no major coal mine gas explosions in 2020, the National Mine Safety Administration said on Friday. It is the first year that no such major event has occurred in the country since 1949.

China reported seven coal mine gas explosions and 30 related deaths in 2020, down 74.1 percent and 74.6 percent from 2019, respectively.

The country saw 122 coal mine accidents in 2020, down 28.2 percent from the previous year, and 225 related deaths, down 28.8 percent year on year.

Coal mine gas, or firedamp, is a problematic phenomenon associated with coal mining, as the gas is explosive when mixed with air.

From 2002 to 2019, deaths resulting from gas explosions accounted for roughly one-third of all deaths associated with coal mine accidents, according to the administration.

Although China's coal output rose slightly last year, the number of accidents in mines dropped remarkably as the sector has stepped up its monitoring of coal mine gas, said Zheng Xingzhou, an official with the administration, calling for further efforts to boost monitoring in this regard.