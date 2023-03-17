Iron mine intelligently upgraded in Anshan City, NE China

Xinhua) 08:59, March 17, 2023

A remote-controlled shovel loader works underground at the Yanqianshan iron mine of Ansteel Mining Co., Ltd. in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 16, 2023. In recent years, the Yanqianshan iron mine has been intelligently upgraded and improved its production efficiency. In the first two months of 2023, the mine produced 875,100 tons of iron ore. (Xinhua)

