Iron mine intelligently upgraded in Anshan City, NE China
A remote-controlled shovel loader works underground at the Yanqianshan iron mine of Ansteel Mining Co., Ltd. in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 16, 2023. In recent years, the Yanqianshan iron mine has been intelligently upgraded and improved its production efficiency. In the first two months of 2023, the mine produced 875,100 tons of iron ore. (Xinhua)
Staff members remotely control mining machines at the Yanqianshan iron mine of Ansteel Mining Co., Ltd. in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 15, 2023. In recent years, the Yanqianshan iron mine has been intelligently upgraded and improved its production efficiency. In the first two months of 2023, the mine produced 875,100 tons of iron ore. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
A remote-controlled machine works underground at the Yanqianshan iron mine of Ansteel Mining Co., Ltd. in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 16, 2023. In recent years, the Yanqianshan iron mine has been intelligently upgraded and improved its production efficiency. In the first two months of 2023, the mine produced 875,100 tons of iron ore. (Xinhua)
Photos
