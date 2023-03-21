Children paint egg shells to mark Spring Equinox in N China

People's Daily Online) 15:19, March 21, 2023

A volunteer teaches children to paint egg shells in Qinhuangdao city, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Cao Jianxiong)

Volunteers taught children to paint egg shells to celebrate the Spring Equinox, which fell on March 21, in Qinhuangdao city, north China’s Hebei Province.

The volunteers shared information about the 24 solar terms and the traditional custom of playing the game of standing eggs upright with the children, so that they can learn and feel the charm of traditional culture in the activity.

During the Spring Equinox, people celebrate the arrival of spring by playing the game of standing eggs upright. It is believed that the ones who can make the egg stand will have good fortune.

