Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Minor Heat

Minor Heat, the 11th solar term of the year, begins on July 7 this year. Minor Heat signifies the hottest period is coming but the extreme hot point has yet to arrive.

During Minor Heat, farmers are devoted themselves to field management. Crops like mung bean, kidney bean, peanut and so on are growing now, and people water and also prevent the injurious insect.

Customs

A season for the lotus flowers

In Minor Heat, high temperatures are good for the growth of the lotus flower. From Minor Heat to the Double Ninth Festival, the lotus flower is in full bloom, and always simple but elegant.

Sunning clothes

During the Minor Heat period, with the longest amount of sunlight and the strongest sunlight radiation, many families hang their clothes out in the sun to prevent mildew.

Diet

Eating small melons

Minor Heat comes when all kinds of melons are being harvested. One custom in Nanjing, Jiangsu province has to do with enjoying small melons on the day of Minor Heat and having big melons on the day of Major Heat. Small and big melons normally refer to cantaloupes and watermelons.

Eating dumplings

Dumplings are the traditional and household food among Chinese. When the "dog day" comes, people tend to lose their appetites, and dumplings can refresh people's feelings toward food.

