24 Solar Terms: Grain in Ear

The Chinese lunar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Grain in Ear, (Chinese: 芒种), the 9th solar term, begins on June 6 this year and ends on June 20. The arrival of Grain in Ear signifies the ripening of crops such as barley and wheat. It is also a busy period for farmers.

