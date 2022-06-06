Home>>
24 Solar Terms: Grain in Ear
(Ecns.cn) 09:45, June 06, 2022
The Chinese lunar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Grain in Ear, (Chinese: 芒种), the 9th solar term, begins on June 6 this year and ends on June 20. The arrival of Grain in Ear signifies the ripening of crops such as barley and wheat. It is also a busy period for farmers.
