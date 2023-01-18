Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Major Cold
Major Cold, which falls on January 20 this year, is the last of the 24 Solar Terms according to the Chinese lunar calendar. During this period, snow, rain and icy cold weather have a big influence on people's lives.
Food
Rice cake, or “nian gao” in Chinese, is one of Chinese people’s favorite foods, not only because of its taste, but also out of respect for tradition.
“Nian gao” is similar in pronunciation to the auspicious words “nian nian gao sheng”, which literally means "getting promoted every year. " As a result, the tradition of eating rice cake also reflects the Chinese people's best wishes for a smooth year.
People enjoy chicken soup during the Major Cold period. Chicken soup can help prevent colds and bronchitis.
Folk Customs
In various regions of the country, Major Cold is the perfect time for winter sports such as skiing, ice skating, and sledding.
Some strong seniors are fond of winter swimming during this period.
During Major Cold, people will prepare for New Year by making Spring Festival couplets, preparing sacrifices, swapping old things with new ones and salting meats.
