Two students wounded after high school shooting in U.S. Texas

Xinhua) 10:40, March 21, 2023

HOUSTON, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Two students were injured Monday morning after a shooting on a high school campus in the Dallas area, U.S. state Texas, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested following the shooting at the Lamar High School in the suburb of Arlington, according to local media reports.

One student was shot and injured, and another was hurt by debris from the shooting, said Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster.

The male student who was shot is in critical condition, and the other student, a female, is believed not to have non-life threatening injuries. Both are receiving medical care, the reports said.

Arlington police said the suspect didn't enter the school building and was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)