Two dead in shooting at hotel near U.S. Portland International Airport

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed on Wednesday in a shooting at a hotel in Portland in the U.S. state of Oregon, police said.

Port of Portland Police responded to the shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel near Portland International Airport (PDX) around 2 a.m. (0900 GMT). A man and a woman were confirmed dead, police said, adding their identities have not been confirmed.

"There is no ongoing threat to the PDX airport or the surrounding area at this time," police said in a statement. No information about the suspect has been released.

Guests at the hotel said there were at least a dozen gunshots, and they saw blood on the floor as police escorted them out of the hotel.

