Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 11:16, March 18, 2023

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Friday.

Qi Mei was appointed ambassador to Austria, replacing Li Xiaosi.

Xiao Jianguo was appointed ambassador to Brunei, replacing Yu Hong.

Ni Ruchi was appointed ambassador to Bahrain, replacing An Wa'er.

Zhang Run was appointed ambassador to Mexico, replacing Zhu Qingqiao.

Li Song was appointed China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, replacing Wang Qun.

