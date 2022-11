We Are China

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 13:54, November 12, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed four new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Friday.

Ma Qiang has been appointed ambassador to South Sudan, replacing Hua Ning.

Wang Xining has been appointed ambassador to Chad, replacing Li Jinjin.

Feng Biao has been appointed ambassador to the Czech Republic, replacing Zhang Jianmin.

Fan Kun has been appointed ambassador to Montenegro, replacing Liu Jin.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)