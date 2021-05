Video: We Are China

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 14:50, May 12, 2021

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed new ambassadors to three countries in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Zhao Jiangping has been appointed ambassador to Burundi, replacing Li Changlin.

Li Changlin has been appointed ambassador to Morocco, replacing Li Li.

Wang Xuefeng has been appointed ambassador to Botswana, replacing Zhao Yanbo.

