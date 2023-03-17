Two police officers killed on duty in Canada

Xinhua) 13:28, March 17, 2023

OTTAWA, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Two police officers were shot and killed in Edmonton, Canada's western Alberta province, early Thursday morning while responding to a domestic dispute call, local media reported.

According to CTV News, at approximately 12:47 a.m. Thursday morning, the two patrol members responded to a family dispute in an apartment building in Edmonton. Upon arrival, they went inside the building, approached the suite, and were shot by a male subject.

The two members, Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, were rushed to hospital and they were both declared deceased, CTV News said.

A male suspect was also dead from what investigators believed was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. One person, a female who was related to the suspect, was in hospital with life-threatening injuries, CTV News reported, adding that the investigation into the officers' deaths was still in the early stages.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)