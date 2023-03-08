Canada deploys medical trainers, extends engineer training for Ukraine

Xinhua) 10:59, March 08, 2023

OTTAWA, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Canada has deployed medical trainers to Poland to train members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the skills needed to save lives effectively in combat situations, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday.

Seven Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) medical technicians and medical assistants from Canadian Forces Health Services units will integrate into the Polish-led training that is centred on advanced tactical medical skills, with a particular focus on combat survivability, according to a press release issued by the Canadian Department of National Defence.

Additionally, Canada is extending its ongoing efforts to train Ukrainian sappers in Poland under Operation UNIFIER until October 2023. Through this training, which commenced in fall 2022, approximately 45 CAF members are equipping Ukrainian combat engineers with specialized skills such as engineering reconnaissance, and the use of explosives for demolition and demining, the release said.

According to the release, since February 2022, Canada has committed over 1 billion Canadian dollars (800 million U.S. dollars) in military assistance to Ukraine, which includes eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks and a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System.

CAF members are also supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Britain and Poland under Operation UNIFIER. Between 2015 and 2023, Canada has trained more than 35,000 members of Ukraine's security forces as part of Operation UNIFIER, according to the Canadian Department of National Defence.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)