No Ukraine-style crisis should be repeated in Asia: Chinese FM
(Xinhua) 12:42, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- No Cold War should be reignited and no Ukraine-style crisis should be repeated in Asia, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.
