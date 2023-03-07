Languages

Tuesday, March 07, 2023

No Ukraine-style crisis should be repeated in Asia: Chinese FM

(Xinhua) 12:42, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- No Cold War should be reignited and no Ukraine-style crisis should be repeated in Asia, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.

