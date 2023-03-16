China issues white paper on law-based cyberspace governance in new era

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Thursday released a white paper titled "China's Law-Based Cyberspace Governance in the New Era."

The white paper focuses on upholding the rule of law in cyberspace, consolidating the legal system for cyberspace governance, keeping order in a rule-based cyberspace, defending fairness and justice in cyberspace, promoting public awareness and competence in law-based cyberspace governance, and increasing international exchanges and cooperation in law-based cyberspace governance.

In the new era, China has made law-based cyberspace governance an essential part of the overall strategy of the rule of law and the drive to build up its strength in cyberspace, read the white paper.

Marked improvements have been made in ensuring law-based cyberspace governance, said the white paper, adding that China has boosted cyberspace governance by developing a complete system of laws and regulations, a highly efficient enforcement system, a stringent supervision system, and an effective supporting system.

With stronger domestic capacity in law-based internet governance, China has contributed ideas and solutions to global internet governance, it said.

On the new journey toward becoming a modern socialist country, China will always be committed to all-around law-based governance of the country and of cyberspace, the white paper noted.

According to the white paper, China will promote the lawful, orderly and healthy development of the internet, safeguard the high-quality development of a digital China under the rule of law, and provide a solid legal guarantee for building up China's strength in cyberspace.

The rule of law in cyberspace is an important tool of digital governance and a marker of digital progress, the white paper read.

Facing the opportunities and challenges brought about by digitalization, China will follow the global governance principle of achieving shared growth through consultation and collaboration, and work together with the international community to ensure that global cyberspace governance is law-based and that digital progress will deliver greater benefits to the people, said the white paper.

"China stands ready to partner with all other countries to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace and create a better world," it added.

