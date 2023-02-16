China sees fewer tip-offs on harmful online content in Jan.

Xinhua) 11:04, February 16, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's internet watchdogs and major websites handled about 13.22 million tip-offs on illegal and harmful online information in January, down 10 percent year on year, statistics from the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission shows.

The tip-offs, which were provided by Chinese netizens, were related to online content including pornography, gambling, infringement and rumors, according to the Internet Illegal Information Reporting Center under the office.

Members of the public can participate in internet governance by reporting malpractice through the center's dedicated phone number "12377" and its application named "Internet Reporting."

