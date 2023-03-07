China to further protect personal information, fight cyber crimes

Xinhua) 16:04, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts will intensify protection of personal information and strictly punish information and cyber crimes this year, according to a report submitted Tuesday by the Supreme People's Court to the national legislature for deliberation.

The report reviews the progress China has made in personal information protection. The top court has issued a judicial interpretation concerning facial recognition, and a series of cases involving infringements on privacy and personal information have been handled over the past five years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)