China expresses grave concern over U.S.-ROK joint military exercises

Xinhua) 09:59, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China is gravely concerned over the moves of the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in their military exercises, and called on all parties concerned to remain restrained and do more things that are conducive to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when answering a relevant query about reports that the United States and the ROK are set to conduct joint military exercises from March 13 to 23.

"We are gravely concerned over the moves of the United States and the ROK in their military exercises," Wang told a daily news briefing.

The crux of how the Korean Peninsula situation gets to where it is today is clear. The main reason is that the parties concerned have refused to respond to the denuclearization measures taken by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and continued to pressure and deter the DPRK, Wang said.

"The current situation on the Korean Peninsula is highly complex and sensitive. All parties concerned should remain restrained and do more things that are conducive to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, not otherwise," he added.

