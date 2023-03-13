Home>>
China-U.S. consensus needs to be translated into policies, actions: premier
(Xinhua) 11:59, March 13, 2023
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The consensus reached between the top leaders of China and the United States during their meeting last November needs to be translated into actual policies and concrete actions, Premier Li Qiang said on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China once again urges U.S. to immediately stop political manipulation on COVID origins-tracing: FM spokesperson
- Tariffs not the answer; both China and US should take a step back: CME legend Leo Melamed
- China open to U.S. commerce secretary's visit: official
- Containment, suppression won't stop China's rejuvenation: FM
- Chinese FM calls on U.S. to opt for mutually beneficial coexistence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.