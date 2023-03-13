China-U.S. consensus needs to be translated into policies, actions: premier

Xinhua) 11:59, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The consensus reached between the top leaders of China and the United States during their meeting last November needs to be translated into actual policies and concrete actions, Premier Li Qiang said on Monday.

