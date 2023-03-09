Home>>
Tariffs not the answer; both China and US should take a step back: CME legend Leo Melamed
(People's Daily App) 15:12, March 09, 2023
Leo Melamed is a Holocaust survivor and is known as the father of financial futures. He became Chairman of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in 1969. Under his leadership, the CME created the International Monetary Market (IMM), the world’s first financial futures exchange, and started launching currency futures in 1972.
Melamed, who has an impressive bond with China, shares his views with ShanghaiEye on the unprecedented US-China trade war, the dollar dominance and whether globalization is to die.
