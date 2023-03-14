Fact check: China's threat? Things to know about China's role in the world

People's Daily Online) 16:39, March 14, 2023

The "China threat" idea has long been bandied about by US politicians trying to steal the spotlight from the media and the people. Will China become an actual threat to the world? Or by hyping up the "China threat", is the US simply finding an excuse to maintain its aggressive and hegemonic behavior? Here are facts that People's Daily Online has collected.

Foreign Policy

China is the only country in the world that has pledged to "keep to a path of peaceful development" in its Constitution. The country pursues an independent foreign policy of peace. It does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs or export ideology, still less engage in long-arm jurisdiction, economic coercion or unilateral sanction. As a country that never engages in coercion or disinformation, China firmly opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics including attempts to blackmail, contain, blockade and exert maximum pressure. China has always been a force for world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order, a provider of public goods and part of the mediation efforts on hotspot issues.

In contrast, the US, the world's most powerful country after the two world wars and the Cold War, has acted repeatedly to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, pursue, maintain and abuse hegemony, advance subversion and infiltration, and willfully wage wars, bringing harm to the international community. US foreign policy has been built on one maxim：those who submit will prosper; those who resist shall perish. Instances of U.S. interference in other countries' internal affairs abound. In the name of "promoting democracy," the United States practiced a "Neo-Monroe Doctrine" in Latin America, instigated "color revolutions" in Eurasia, and orchestrated the "Arab Spring" in West Asia and North Africa, bringing chaos and disaster to many countries.

