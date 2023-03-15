Sincerity needed to bring China-U.S. relations back to right track: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:05, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. side should show sincerity, work with China to take concrete actions to help bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to media reports, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that the United States would expect to have a call in the coming weeks between the U.S. and Chinese presidents.

"China and the United States maintain necessary communication," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing when replying to a relevant question.

He added that China believes the value and significance of communication lies in enhancing mutual understanding and managing differences. Communication should not be carried out for the sake of communication.

"The U.S. side should show sincerity, work with China to take concrete actions to help bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track," Wang added.

