How China forms new leadership of state institutions, top political advisory body

Xinhua) 08:21, March 15, 2023

This photo taken on March 10, 2023 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- More than 2,900 national lawmakers exercised their constitutional right to elect China's state leadership during the just-concluded session of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's top legislature.

At the same time, over 2,100 members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) elected the leadership of the top political advisory body.

Xi Jinping was unanimously elected Chinese president during the NPC session, which concluded on Monday.

He was also elected chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China by a unanimous vote.

In October 2022, Xi was elected general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. He was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission during the session.

The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

This move reflects the common will of the Party, the armed forces, and Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and is of decisive significance for advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and for driving forward the historic process of national rejuvenation.

Lawmakers and political advisors consider it a tremendous blessing for the Party, the country, the military and the people that Xi continues to take the helm and lead 1.4 billion people on a new journey.

PARTY LEADERSHIP AND DEMOCRACY

The CPC Central Committee attaches great importance to the formation of the new leadership of state institutions and the CPPCC National Committee, and has clarified the principles and requirements for the work.

Among the principles, it was stressed that the overall leadership of the CPC, especially the CPC Central Committee's centralized, unified leadership, should be resolutely upheld.

The CPC Central Committee also clarified the eligibility requirements of candidates with regard to political integrity, age, years of service in provincial and ministerial positions, competence, performance, and the representativeness of the candidates.

One of the prominent features of the formation process is systematic planning and holistic consideration.

While making personnel arrangement for the 20th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee was also engaged in the comprehensive consideration of candidates for the new leadership of state institutions and the CPPCC National Committee.

While conducting one-on-one talks on candidates for the Party's central leading bodies ahead of the 20th CPC National Congress, recommendations and advice on candidates for the new leadership of state institutions and the CPPCC National Committee were also solicited.

From April to June 2022, Xi himself and other leading officials of the CPC Central Committee conducted over 300 such one-on-one interviews.

In September last year, the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee proposed the makeup of the new CPC central leading bodies. In the meantime, they also studied and proposed suggestions on candidates for leading positions in state institutions and the CPPCC National Committee.

After the conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress in October 2022, a list of proposed candidates for the new leadership of state institutions and the CPPCC National Committee was formulated and submitted to leading Party officials for further review.

For non-CPC candidates, opinions were solicited from leaders of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, the central committees of non-CPC political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC).

On Feb. 28, the CPC Central Committee held a consultative meeting to hear opinions on a list of proposed candidates from non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation.

On the same day, the CPC Central Committee approved the lists at its plenary session and decided to recommend them respectively to the presidium of the first session of the 14th NPC and the presidium of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Featuring in-depth interviews and research as well as extensive deliberation and consultation, the lists have a solid consensus basis.

NEW ENERGY, FRESH LINEUP

Over the past week, Zhao Leji was elected chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee, Han Zheng as the Chinese vice president, and Wang Huning as chairman of the 14th CPPCC National Committee. Li Qiang was endorsed as the Chinese premier.

The director of the National Commission of Supervision, president of the Supreme People's Court, and procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, among others, were also elected during the period.

The new leadership consists of officials known for their outstanding work, enterprising spirit, strong public support, and high prestige among the cadres and the general public.

Many of them have held leading positions at central and provincial levels for a long time, boasting rich working and leadership experience. Some of them have held important positions in various regions and fields throughout their careers.

The new leaders include six women, seven from ethnic minority groups, and 18 non-CPC members. They are Party and government officials, high-ranking officials of non-CPC political parties, and federations of industry and commerce, patriotic personages from Hong Kong and Macao, and figures who have contributed to ethnic solidarity.

The average ages of the new leadership of the NPC Standing Committee, the State Council and the CPPCC National Committee stand at 65.4 years, 61.7 years and 65.3 years, respectively.

While addressing the closing meeting of the NPC session, Xi said that the people's trust has been his greatest source of strength in going forward and the greatest responsibility on his shoulders.

"The relay baton of building a great modern socialist country and advancing national rejuvenation has been historically passed on to our generation," he said.

