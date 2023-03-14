Means of production prices rise in China

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Most of the capital goods in China posted higher prices in early March compared with late February, official data showed Tuesday.

Of the 50 goods monitored by the government, which include seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some agricultural products mainly used for processing, 22 posted rising prices, 21 registered lower prices and seven remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Hog prices stayed unchanged in early March at 15.8 yuan (about 2.3 U.S. dollars) per kg, NBS data showed.

The figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

