Online orchid business thrives in county in SE China’s Fujian

People's Daily Online) 16:53, March 13, 2023

The online orchid business has been thriving in Nanjing county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province, injecting new impetus into rural revitalization.

A live-streamer advertises an orchid during a live-streaming session in Nanjing county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Yu Xianglong)

The county has over 5,000 online shops, which sell an average of more than 20,000 orchids every day. The annual online sales of the county’s orchids exceeds 500 million yuan ($72.8 million).

Known as the home of Chinese orchids, Nanjing county is the top county in Fujian and one of the four top counties across China in terms of orchid planting. It is home to over 1,000 orchid varieties. More than 2,800 households of orchid growers have planted orchids on over 4,300 mu (286 hectares) of land. The annual output value of orchids in the county exceeds 1.5 billion yuan, while annual sales of the flowering plant surpasses 1 billion yuan.

A live-streamer advertises an orchid during a live-streaming session in Nanjing county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Yu Xianglong)

Liu Shunli is the head of an orchid base in Nanjing county. He founded a company engaging in online and offline sales of orchids in 2015. Three years later, he began selling orchids through live-streaming sessions.

The annual online sales of Liu’s company exceeds 60 million yuan. His company also helps growers sell over 1 million orchids every year.

Photo shows orchids in Nanjing county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Yu Xianglong)

A woman prepares orchids to be sent across the country in Nanjing county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Yu Xianglong)

A woman checks orchids to be sent across the country in Nanjing county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Yu Xianglong)

A live-streamer advertises orchids during a live-streaming session in Nanjing county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Yu Xianglong)

