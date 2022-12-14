China outlines central, local government roles in rural revitalization drive

Xinhua) 11:19, December 14, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China has specified the roles of related central authorities, as well as the roles of local governments, in promoting and steering the country's campaign of revitalizing the countryside.

The move seeks to forge synergy and achieve solid progress in policy implementation and task fulfillment, according to an official guideline.

Related ministries and departments are mainly responsible for the formulation and implementation of strategic plans, major policies and projects for rural revitalization, among others.

Local governments have to take responsibility for 14 tasks, including ensuring the supply of grain and important farming produce, planning for the development of rural industries, and introducing more talents to join the campaign.

The guideline also introduces evaluation and supervision measures to urge central and local governments to live up to their responsibilities.

