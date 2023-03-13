China to promote rural revitalization through deepening reform: premier

Xinhua) 12:24, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen reform of its rural sector to provide drivers for rural revitalization, Premier Li Qiang said Monday.

China is a major agricultural country, and socialist modernization won't be complete without agricultural and rural modernization, Li told a press conference after the conclusion of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

Li stressed the need to bring out the initiatives of farmers and let them take part in rural revitalization and share the benefits of reform and development.

He also said rural revitalization should be advanced across the board, and different localities should develop the countryside based on their local conditions.

