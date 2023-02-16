CPC zeros in on misconduct, corruption involving rural revitalization

Xinhua) 16:16, February 16, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has ordered its discipline inspection commissions at all levels to initiate strict actions in order to curb misconduct and corruption related to efforts to advance the rural revitalization drive.

Targeted measures should be made to rectify the practice of pointless formalities and bureaucratism in implementing policies for rural revitalization and advancing the drive, according to a directive issued by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The document highlighted measures against perfunctory attitudes and buck-passing practices among Party members and government officials and called for concrete measures to relieve burdens on those working in primary-level positions.

Severe punishments will be meted out to fight corruption and other Party discipline violations in the implementation of national strategies for safeguarding food security and protecting the farmland, the document said.

It added that supervision and inspection of key projects and the use of funds and grants should be tightened.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)