Xi to attend meeting of global political parties
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:17, March 13, 2023
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend the opening ceremony of the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee said on Monday.
Xi, also China's president, will deliver a keynote speech at the meeting, which will be held via video link, Hu said.
The meeting, under the theme of "Path towards Modernization: the Responsibility of Political Parties", will gather leaders of political parties and political organizations from across the world.
