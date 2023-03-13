Xi stresses advancing "one country, two systems," national reunification

Xinhua) 09:49, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed solid efforts in advancing the practice of "one country, two systems" and the cause of national reunification.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

He stressed the need to fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the policy of "one country, two systems," under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong and the people of Macao administer Macao, both with a high degree of autonomy.

Xi underscored the importance of remaining committed to law-based governance in Hong Kong and Macao, and supporting the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR in growing their economies, improving their people's lives, and better integrating themselves into the country's overall development.

He stressed adhering to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, actively promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, resolutely opposing external interference and "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, and firmly advancing the process of national reunification.

