Xi to attend CPC and World Political Parties Summit

Xinhua) 14:06, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit will be held Wednesday via video link, Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, announced Monday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, will attend the opening ceremony of the summit in Beijing and deliver a keynote speech, Hu said.

The summit, under the theme of "Path towards Modernization: the Responsibility of Political Parties", will gather leaders of political parties and political organizations from many countries, Hu said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)