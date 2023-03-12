Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 12
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Sunday:
-- The NPC session will hold its fifth plenary meeting to decide on candidates for vice premiers, state councilors, ministers, ministers in charge of various commissions, central bank governor, auditor-general, and secretary-general of the State Council, as well as leaders and members of eight special committees of the NPC.
-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate the draft resolutions on the government work report, the national economic and social development plan, the central and local budgets, as well as the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.
