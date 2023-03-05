Home>>
Infographics: China sets main targets for 2023
(People's Daily Online) 14:17, March 05, 2023
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese lawmakers and political advisors have heated discussions on China’s whole-process people’s democracy at “Two Sessions”
- Infographics: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang takes questions from the media
- Two Sessions Spotlight: China-US economic relations now and in the future
- NPC deputy sets example for young people by constantly improving his technical skills
- Xi visits political advisors, joins discussion at annual session
- NPC deputies highlight ice and snow economy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.